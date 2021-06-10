Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $253.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

