Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,335,256 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of Kosmos Energy worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.