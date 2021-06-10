Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $243,990.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Koss stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,813. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 million, a P/E ratio of 486.80 and a beta of -2.61.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

