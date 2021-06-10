Kristian M. Gathright Sells 17,642 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristian M. Gathright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kristian M. Gathright sold 100 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $1,575.00.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 1,427,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,572. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.