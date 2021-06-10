Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Hits $3.99 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $849.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $471.45 or 0.01286900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00200711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.53 or 1.00182238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.60 or 0.00970664 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.