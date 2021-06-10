KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Sells $40,791.83 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $40,791.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.