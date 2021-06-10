KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Robert J. Balog Sells 2,993 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $41,093.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,795.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 72,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

