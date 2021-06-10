Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.96. 12,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 333,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,648.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,673 shares of company stock worth $17,507,768. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

