L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $89,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,258 shares of company stock valued at $41,504,952 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

