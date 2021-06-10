Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $93,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

