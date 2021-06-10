Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Critical Analysis

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This table compares Landsea Homes and Century Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Century Communities $3.16 billion 0.79 $206.16 million $6.22 11.85

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Landsea Homes and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Century Communities has a consensus price target of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Century Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% Century Communities 7.90% 22.91% 10.40%

Summary

Century Communities beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.