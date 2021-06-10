Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of LGO traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.14. 56,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,422. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 136.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$55.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 1.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.