Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Lazard worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lazard by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 405,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 143,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $48.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.