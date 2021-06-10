Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $271,005.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00187063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00202600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.01295823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,122.60 or 1.00076585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.