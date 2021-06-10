LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.00

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 5222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,213,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,232 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,616. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

