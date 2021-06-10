Lendefi (LDFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $61,344.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

