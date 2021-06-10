Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 73,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,425,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

