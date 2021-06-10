LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 5,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.