Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $188,291,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

