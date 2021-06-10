Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $411,750.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 1,008,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,472. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
