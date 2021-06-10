Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $411,750.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 1,008,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,472. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.