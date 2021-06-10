Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Sells $35,654.50 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laurence Winoker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Laurence Winoker sold 400 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,814. The firm has a market cap of $363.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.