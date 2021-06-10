Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 55,436 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.10.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

