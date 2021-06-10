LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Critical Survey

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $34.97 million 2.20 $870,000.00 $0.03 96.33 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.40 -$6.79 million $0.19 84.53

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DSP Group. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.48%. DSP Group has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than DSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 0.98% 1.70% 1.24% DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35%

Summary

DSP Group beats LightPath Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

