Lightspeed Pos to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). Cormark also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.78 million.

