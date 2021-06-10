Lightstreams Reaches Market Cap of $677,703.25 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $677,703.25 and $714.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.