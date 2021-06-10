Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Sells $356,600.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 217,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,515. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

