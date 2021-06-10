Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.54% of Lindsay worth $299,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $166.98 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

