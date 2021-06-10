LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 8% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $555,501.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00847750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.51 or 0.08503659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00089249 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

