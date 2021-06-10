Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 14,333 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. The company has a market capitalization of $361.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

