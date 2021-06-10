Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $258.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,804. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

