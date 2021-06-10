Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,608. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.