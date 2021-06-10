Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,472. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

