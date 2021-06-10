Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 248.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,771 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 804.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

