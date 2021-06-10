Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461.20. 16,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

