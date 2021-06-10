Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $10.92 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BLK stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $870.43. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,093. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $836.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.