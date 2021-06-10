Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.35. 48,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

