Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. 173,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

