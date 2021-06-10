Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,411.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,301.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

