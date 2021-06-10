Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,686,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,979. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.