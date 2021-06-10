Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,423 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.56. 68,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

