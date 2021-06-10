Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report sales of $1.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 million and the lowest is $760,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.07.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

