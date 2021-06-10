Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Achieves $544,776.37

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 50.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $544,776.37 and $73,716.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00180642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.01323763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.66 or 0.99781018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

