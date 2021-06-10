Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells $770,700.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,808.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $85,911.21.

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68.

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 353,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,316. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $815.98 million, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

