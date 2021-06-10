Lisk (LSK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.23 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00008453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $400.04 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,208,295 coins and its circulating supply is 128,278,027 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

