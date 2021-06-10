Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0732 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $201,485.30 and $10.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,553.13 or 0.99854163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00035495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

