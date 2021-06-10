Litentry (LIT) Reaches Market Cap of $75.09 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00009113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litentry has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Litentry has a market cap of $75.09 million and $12.85 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.04 or 0.00852943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.44 or 0.08510065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00089282 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

