Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.80. Livent shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 12,978 shares traded.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.