Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 1,576 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,581. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

