loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $15.07

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.64. loanDepot shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 4,968 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

