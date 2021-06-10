Lobstex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $659,490.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.53 million and $659,490.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,081,491 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

